Shop Apotheke Europe’s (SAEYY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAEYY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.