Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.22

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2223 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shanghai Electric Group stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88. Shanghai Electric Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
About Shanghai Electric Group
