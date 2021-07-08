SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 59,625 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,625 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

