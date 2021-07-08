SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,435 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $435.00 million, a P/E ratio of -170.96 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

