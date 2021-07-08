SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $855,000 in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 3.01. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.1074 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.