SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

LTC opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

