SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,059 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after buying an additional 148,587 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.45.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

