SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,899 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 488.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Malibu Boats worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Malibu Boats by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $337,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $4,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 25.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

