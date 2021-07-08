SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,900 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 531.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris stock opened at $116.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,964,774.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,346 shares of company stock worth $30,657,689 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

