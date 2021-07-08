Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “

OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,728. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seven & i will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

