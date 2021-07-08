ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,506 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $561.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $390.84 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.