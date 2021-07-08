Serum (SRM) Market Cap Hits $165.95 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. Serum has a market capitalization of $165.95 million and $76.21 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00010180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00057157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.67 or 0.00863886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

