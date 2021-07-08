Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Million

Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report sales of $4.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $6.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.22 million to $38.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.88 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $175.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 3.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

