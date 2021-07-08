Senator Investment Group LP Sells 250,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Senator Investment Group LP decreased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.71% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $40,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,953,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

ADPT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 4,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,758 shares of company stock worth $5,261,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.