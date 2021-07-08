Senator Investment Group LP Invests $15.02 Million in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,015,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,072,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,030,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

NASDAQ GTPAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,792. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.