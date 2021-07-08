Senator Investment Group LP Has $24.85 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after buying an additional 134,147 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,822 shares of company stock worth $7,306,544. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,509. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.