Senator Investment Group LP Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up 1.4% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.14% of Las Vegas Sands worth $66,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,033,000 after purchasing an additional 614,694 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3,850.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 261,771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 255,144 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 190,770 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

NYSE LVS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 110,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,762. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

