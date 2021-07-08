Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Semtech worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 186,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Semtech stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.57. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

