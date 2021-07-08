Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $133.45 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.02.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.