Selkirk Management LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Selkirk Management LLC cut its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Accelerate Diagnostics comprises 0.7% of Selkirk Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,213,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 172.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 589,724 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,426. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

