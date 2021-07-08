Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.87. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 961 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $573.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 438.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 126,003 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 176,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.