SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SEGXF. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SEGRO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGXF opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.