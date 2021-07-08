Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $1.11 on Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003363 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $77.20 million and $1.78 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.00388619 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014938 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.49 or 0.01741518 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 187,876,773 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

