Second Curve Capital LLC Has $5.78 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises about 8.1% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 107,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,005. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

