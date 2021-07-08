SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Gap Up to $18.84

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $21.03. SeaSpine shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 1,002 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $652.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 124.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 123,829 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after buying an additional 74,748 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

