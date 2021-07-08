Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 529,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.41% of Prospector Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

