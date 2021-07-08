Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 355,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $5,407,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $6,390,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $5,967,000.

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

