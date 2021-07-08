Sculptor Capital LP Takes $5.23 Million Position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 528,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,967,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,956,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,945,000.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.