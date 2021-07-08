Sculptor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at $7,968,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at $3,983,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levere during the 1st quarter valued at $1,879,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRAU opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

