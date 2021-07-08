Sculptor Capital LP Invests $5.49 Million in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 549,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYTSU. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,500,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $13,500,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $883,000.

BYTSU stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

