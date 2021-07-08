Sculptor Capital LP Invests $5.15 Million in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 529,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.41% of Prospector Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $2,623,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $1,833,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $1,742,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.