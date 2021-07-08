Sculptor Capital LP Invests $4.83 Million in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.74% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $338,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $964,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSTR opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

