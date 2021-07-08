Sculptor Capital LP Increases Stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,347 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 84.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 322,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 147,183 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,821,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPFR stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

