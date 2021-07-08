Sculptor Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 3.06% of Turmeric Acquisition worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMPM. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

