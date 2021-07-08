Sculptor Capital LP Acquires Shares of 33,437 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after buying an additional 467,284 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $182.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

