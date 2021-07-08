Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 667,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $991,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $2,230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBEAU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

