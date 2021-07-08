Scotiabank Raises Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$780.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $442.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $459.61. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $259.00 and a 12 month high of $480.05.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 10.09%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.