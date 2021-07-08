Scotiabank Increases Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TWM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TWM stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.35. 126,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,538. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.86 million and a P/E ratio of 40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$360.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

