Scion Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Scion Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the quarter. NOW accounts for about 0.5% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 16.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after buying an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 838,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NOW by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 671,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 305.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 574,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $994.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.09. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

