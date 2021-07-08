Scion Asset Management LLC Invests $3.55 Million in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. Golden Ocean Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Golden Ocean Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 3,227,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 2,016,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 971,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 681,746 shares during the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 72,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,673. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOGL. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

