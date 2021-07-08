Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

