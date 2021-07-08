SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $1,453,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 257.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $73,392,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in SAP by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $147.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

