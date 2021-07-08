Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Shares of NYSE SC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,699,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.