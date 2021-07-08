Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €97.30 ($114.47).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €86.80 ($102.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €87.21. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

