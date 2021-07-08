Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

