Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €26.50 ($31.18). Salzgitter shares last traded at €26.40 ($31.06), with a volume of 123,839 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.55 ($34.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.37. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

