Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.35. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 70,573 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

