Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 333,800 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 333,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned 0.67% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $20,220,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGNU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

