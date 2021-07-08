Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) Head to Head Comparison

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sabra Health Care REIT and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80 Realty Income 0 3 6 1 2.80

Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus price target of $19.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $75.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Realty Income’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $598.57 million 6.58 $138.42 million $1.74 10.48 Realty Income $1.65 billion 15.68 $395.49 million $3.39 20.12

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT 22.71% 4.01% 2.28% Realty Income 20.51% 3.17% 1.71%

Risk and Volatility

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats Realty Income on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 42,378 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,056 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

