RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a negative net margin of 33.98%.

NYSE RYB opened at $4.33 on Thursday. RYB Education has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $119.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

